Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 10,431,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.