BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years.
DSM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,716. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
