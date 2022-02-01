BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years.

DSM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,716. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

