Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 38,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.