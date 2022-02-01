Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,134. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

