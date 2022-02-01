Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BMO traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,134. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
