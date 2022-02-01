Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 157,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 508.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 3,224,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.