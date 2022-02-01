Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 191451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Get Match Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.