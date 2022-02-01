Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 551,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Shares of PYXS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 1,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.