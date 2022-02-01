$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $162.57 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $134.04. 27,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,426. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.79.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

