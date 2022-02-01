Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoNation.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,599. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

