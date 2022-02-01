Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.42) and the highest is ($1.85). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to ($9.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 66,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,471. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

