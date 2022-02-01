Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.42) and the highest is ($1.85). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to ($9.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ESPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 66,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,471. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
