Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Increases By 58.9%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

IMCD stock remained flat at $$166.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $166.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

