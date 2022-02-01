$1.15 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. 85,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $342,167,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

