FairGame (FAIR) One Day Volume Tops $4.59 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $4.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001460 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004360 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

