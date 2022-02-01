Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY remained flat at $$21.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.