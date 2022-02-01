Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covivio from €83.00 ($93.26) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

