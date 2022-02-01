OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,174.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $689,975.53 and approximately $71,174.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

