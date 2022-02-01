Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,437 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,433 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,657 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 69,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,410. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.