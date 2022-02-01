Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aegon by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

