$0.86 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.98. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 1,386,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,604. Comcast has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

