$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $10.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.73. 499,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

