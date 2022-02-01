UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.05. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

