Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,914. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

