Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Dash has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $135.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $96.47 or 0.00249269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,559,716 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

