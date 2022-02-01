Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nuwellis alerts:

This table compares Nuwellis and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.59 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.31 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.29, indicating that its stock price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuwellis and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 535.59%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Yubo International Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.