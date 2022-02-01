Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

