ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.00 and last traded at C$52.87, with a volume of 328088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 41.92.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

