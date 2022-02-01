Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Grows By 78.7%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LOAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

