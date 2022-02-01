PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $3,111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

