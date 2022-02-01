FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.
FVCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
FVCB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,554. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
