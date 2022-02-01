FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FVCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,554. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.