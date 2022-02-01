Adshares (ADS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $564,064.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and $564,064.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,678,858 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

