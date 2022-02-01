Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 20,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,908. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

