Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

