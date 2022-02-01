Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 7,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

