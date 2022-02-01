Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Declines By 35.9%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AENZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 2,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,493. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

