New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

