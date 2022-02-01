Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $321.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $403.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,789. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

