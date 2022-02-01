Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

CALM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,824. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

