Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.27. 17,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,386. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

