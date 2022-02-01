PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $12,125.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

