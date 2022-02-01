Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Down 5%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. 897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

