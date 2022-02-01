Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.65

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.65 and last traded at $86.45, with a volume of 225548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

