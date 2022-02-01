FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.72. 233,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,352. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

