Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

NYSE CM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.24. 17,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

