Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $175.99. 37,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $144.96 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

