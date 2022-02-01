Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.