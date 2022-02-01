$4.87 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $7.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $113.87 and a 52 week high of $171.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

