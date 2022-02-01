CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $207.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 3,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

