CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $207.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 3,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
