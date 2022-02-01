Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

A number of analysts have commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

