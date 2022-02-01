Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post $29.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $29.89 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,722. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

