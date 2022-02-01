Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 44.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Bitblocks has a market cap of $112,383.80 and $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

